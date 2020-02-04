On the Go with Joe at Ezell’s Famous Chicken

TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – A popular fried chicken chain that’s loved by Washingtonians and Oprah Winfrey has come to the Portland metro area.
Ezell’s Famous Chicken had the grand opening of its 1st location in Oregon, its 15th overall, on Tuesday morning at 10218 SW Washington Square Road.
The Seattle-based, family-owned and operated restaurant first opened in 1984 and just celebrated its 36th anniversary.
Ezell’s menu is made from scratch daily and includes mac and cheese, rolls, sweet potato pie and, of course, chicken.
For its Oregon grand opening, Ezell’s is offering a good deal for a good cause: customers can come and get a fried chicken wing and a roll for $1, limit one order per person, from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and the proceeds will benefit Tigard High School PSO teacher grants and student scholarships.
“On behalf of the entire Ezell’s Famous Chicken family, we’re honored to have this opportunity to bring Ezell’s to Oregon,” said Ezell’s Co-Founder Lewis Rudd in a statement. “We hope to become a part of the community as we’ve been in Seattle for the past 36 years, and can’t wait to open our doors.”
Learn more at EzellsChicken.com.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.