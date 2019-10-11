On the Go with Joe at Favela Brazilian Café

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A little piece of Brazil recently opened in southeast Portland as a gathering place with food and events.
Favela Brazilian Café, located at 5300 Southeast Foster Road, is more than a coffee shop – it’s a space that celebrates Brazil and its culture.
In addition to selling food and drinks, Favela also holds Brazilian movie nights, offers Portuguese classes and meet-ups and other entertainment events like music sessions and shows.
Learn more at Favela.cafe.
