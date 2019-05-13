On the Go with Joe at Fill the Boot

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Local firefighters are taking to the streets to ask for spare change for a good cause.
Monday marks the first day of the annual “Fill the Boot” fundraiser by Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., off-duty firefighters will be at the Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway and Highway 217 intersection in Beaverton collecting cash and check donations in from passing motorists and pedestrians to help them “fill their boots.”
There are two other times for Fill the Boot this week as well:
- Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wilsonville Road and Boones Ferry Road in Wilsonville
- Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Highway 99W and South River Street in downtown Newberg.
All donations go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association to help fund programs, research and services for area families.
Since 2005, TVF&R has raised $797,000 in Fill the Boot donations for MDA from the community.
If you can’t make it out to the Fill the Boot times this week, you can donate at the TVF&R fundraising page here.
