On the Go with Joe at Grand Prix of Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Racers from around the world are in the Rose City for a high-speed weekend.
The Grand Prix of Portland kicked off Friday morning and runs through Sunday at the Portland International Raceway.
The prix is an IndyCar-sanctioned event, so it features the same cars and drivers who compete in the Indianapolis 500. It’s the only NTT IndyCar Series race currently held in the Pacific Northwest.
On the schedule are 11 races and the event is free for children 12 and younger.
Learn more at PortlandGP.com.
