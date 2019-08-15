MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) – An opportunity to travel back in time to see how life in Yamhill County was once like is happening this weekend.
The annual Harvest Fest is Saturday and Sunday at the Yamhill Valley Heritage Center.
The festival is a living history event where attendees can experience farm living as it was more than a century ago.
Harvest Fest will feature antique farm equipment, a steam engine, activities for kids, music, exhibits and vendors.
The event is free for children younger than 12.
Learn more at https://yamhillcountyhistory.org/event/harvest-fest-2019/
