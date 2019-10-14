DAYTON, OR (KPTV) – A local seasonal event is preparing to go to battle, armed with pumpkin cannons.
The annual Harvest Fest at Heiser Farms, located at 21425 Southeast Grand Island Loop in Dayton, is underway.
The festival includes typical fall fun like a pumpkin patch, mazes and hay rides, but a special event will be a smash this weekend.
On Sunday, The Pumpkin Cannon Demolition Derby, three cannons will fire pumpkins at cars “until they are reduced to rubble!”
Learn more at HeiserFarms.com.
