PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - January 15 is National Bagel Day, and Joe V. is celebrating it with the people at Henry Higgins Boiled Bagels.
On Wednesday, Joe V. went behind-the-scenes to see how to properly make an authentic New York-style boiled bagel.
Henry Higgins Boiled Bagels has three locations at 523 Northeast 19th Avenue, 6420 Southeast Foster Road and 1325 Southeast Tacoma in Portland.
For more information about the delicious bagels, visit www.hhboiledbagels.com.
