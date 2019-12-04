On the Go with Joe at Holiday Ale Festival

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – It’s time to raise a glass at a seasonal celebration that’s back for its 24th year at Portland’s Living Room.
The Holiday Ale Festival kicks off Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Pioneer Courthouse Square and runs through Sunday.
The 5-day outdoor winter beer festival – don’t worry, there are tents for cover and warmth – will offer dozens of brewed beverages for tasting. All the drinks have been made or blended specifically for the 21+ festival.
For the first time at the festival, the beverage lineup includes a hard seltzer.
Thousands of people are expected to attend the festival. In addition to beverages, there will be some food options available.
Learn more at HolidayAle.com.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.