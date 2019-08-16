On the Go with Joe at Hot Sauce Expo

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – An event that promises to be the hottest ticket in town is happening this weekend.
The 4th annual Hot Sauce Expo will be Saturday and Sunday right next to the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry in southeast Portland.
Anyone who likes all things spicy can try dozens of artisan craft hot sauces between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. both days.
In addition to samples, showcases and competitions are planned during the expo, including a Guinness Book of Records Carolina Reaper Pepper Eating Contest.
Learn more at PDXHotSauceExpo.com.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.