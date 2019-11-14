On the Go with Joe at Just Between Friends Sale

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Ahead of the big holiday shopping days, a mega sale that parents will love has come to the Expo Center.
This weekend, the Just Between Friends Sale will have thousands of items for purchase. Thursday is a pre-sale day for sellers and special guests, but Friday through Sunday are open to the public.
The sale is the largest children’s consignment sale in the Northwest with items ranging from toys to clothing.
Learn more at Portland.JBFSale.com.
