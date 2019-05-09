On the Go with Joe at Ladies and Gentlemen… The Beatles

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – An homage to one of the most celebrated bands ever is ready to welcome history buffs in the Rose City.
Beatlemania has come to the Oregon Historical Society with its newest exhibit: Ladies and Gentlemen… The Beatles.
The exhibit opens Friday and covers The Beatles from early 1964 to mid-1966, when the band gained huge fame in America, including the single time they came to Portland to perform in 1965.
On display are more than 100 pieces of Beatles history such as clothing and handwritten lyrics and set lists.
The exhibit will be open through Nov. 12.
Learn more about Ladies and Gentlemen… The Beatles at OHS.org.
