SHERWOOD, OR (KPTV) - A new indoor family fun center will be hosting its grand opening in Sherwood this Friday.
Langer's Entertainment Center, located at 21650 Southwest Langer Farms Parkway, is the newest destination for fun and adventure to open up in Oregon.
The center features a high ropes course, bowling alley, a laser tag arena, arcade games, and a climbing wall that was modeled after Smith Rock.
Getting our first new look at the new, MASSIVE Langers Entertainment Center. Two bars, arcade, bowling alley, 5000 sq ft laser tag arena, rock wall modeled after Smith Rock and a three story high ropes course... all under the same roof! Live on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/Be9DDwzqut— Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) October 21, 2019
The grand opening for the center is Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The Langer family will be hosting the event which will include an outside barbecue, face painting, photo booth, and prizes that will be raffled off.
Learn more at www.langersfun.com.
