On the Go with Joe at Lee Farms for Harvest Fest

TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) – Monday marks the first day of fall and a local family farm is ready to host autumn lovers at its annual event for the season.

Lee Farms, located at 21975 Southwest 65th Avenue in Tualatin, kicked off their Harvest Festival on Saturday, which runs through Halloween.

The farms have been family-run for 150 years and are popular to visit in the fall.

Harvest Fest is complete with a pumpkin patch, farm animals, a hay maze and local produce and homemade doughnuts for purchase.

Learn more at LeeFarmsOregon.com

