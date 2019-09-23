On the Go with Joe at Lee Farms for Harvest Fest

TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) – Monday marks the first day of fall and a local family farm is ready to host autumn lovers at its annual event for the season.
Lee Farms, located at 21975 Southwest 65th Avenue in Tualatin, kicked off their Harvest Festival on Saturday, which runs through Halloween.
The farms have been family-run for 150 years and are popular to visit in the fall.
Harvest Fest is complete with a pumpkin patch, farm animals, a hay maze and local produce and homemade doughnuts for purchase.
How you know it’s the first day of fall: I’m stuffing my face with pumpkin donuts at @LeeFarms ! More fun (and maybe food) coming up live on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/uqueqRtXfG— Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) September 23, 2019
Learn more at LeeFarmsOregon.com.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.