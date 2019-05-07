On the Go with Joe at LEVEL

LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) – A new local fitness studio is giving people the opportunity to get a mother of a workout.
LEVEL, located at 145 Evergreen Road, has been open for a few months and was founded by Lindsay Barney.
As a mom herself, Barney wanted to create a fitness space where moms can get their exercise with ease. LEVEL has in-studio childcare and a variety of workout classes.
Since Mother’s Day is Sunday, LEVEL is offering moms a free first class each through all of May.
