On the Go with Joe at Lily Festival

FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) – An annual event is in full bloom in Forest Grove: The Lily Festival.
Since 2012, Parry’s Tree Farm and Nursery, located at 45627 Northwest David Hill Road, has held the Lily Festival each summer.
It’s the only lily festival west of the Mississippi River, according to the farm’s website.
For 2019, the festival runs Thursdays through Sundays between July 18 and August 11.
More than 20,000 lilies in 250 different colors are at the farm.
Learn more at LilyFlowerFest.com.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
