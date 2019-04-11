On the Go with Joe at Little Bean

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – There’s a new spot in the Pearl District where any vegan food lover can indulge their sweet tooth.
Little Bean, located at 1241 Northwest Johnson Street, just opened this month and serves coffee, baked goods and ice cream – but all without cream.
The signature ingredient is chick peas, which are sustainably produced and environmentally friendly.
Little Bean’s menu is dairy-free, gluten-free, nut-free and soy-free.
You can check out the “ice cream” flavors and more at LittleBean.com.
