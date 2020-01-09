On the Go with Joe at Lovejoy’s Tea Room

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – January is National Hot Tea Month and a tea room in northeast Portland serves up bottomless pots of tea and trays of finger food in a setting that looks like a funky grandmother’s home.
Lovejoy’s Tea Room, located at 3286 Northeast Killingsworth Street, first opened in March 2019.
The owner, Brendon Constans, was a longtime customer at Lovejoy’s Tea Room in San Francisco and when he moved to Portland, he was inspired to open a tea room of his own.
With the help of the original Lovejoy’s, he brought that dream to life and now operates a “cozy, quirky place filled with mismatched china and furniture.”
Lovejoy’s menu is as fun as its décor, with several teas to enjoy a spot of and an array of tiny sweets and savory snacks to nibble on.
Learn more at LovejoysPortland.com.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.