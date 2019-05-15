On the Go with Joe at Miller Paint

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A company that’s been helping people paint the town, houses and more has been operating in Portland since the 19th century.
Miller Paint was founded in 1890 with its first manufacturing plant. It opened its first store in Portland in 1905 and has since expanded across the Pacific Northwest.
Today, the company produces more than 19,000 colors of paint.
For spring, Miller Paint is offering free samples of any color every Saturday through the end of June.
Learn more at MillerPaint.com.
