PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The wait is over! The Portland Trail Blazers season opener will take place Wednesday night against the Denver Nuggets at the Moda Center.
Wednesday is the start of the 50th regular season of NBA basketball in Portland.
In the off-season, the Blazers were busy making trades and signing free agents.
Fans will notice some new faces on the team like Hassan Whiteside, Kent Bazemore, and veteran All-Star Pau Gasol.
Wednesday's season opener starts at 7 p.m.
For the full season schedule, click here.
