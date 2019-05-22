On the Go with Joe at Multnomah County Fair

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The unofficial start of summer is Memorial Day weekend and a big annual event is ready to kick off the season.
The Multnomah County Fair is back for its 113th year and will run Saturday through Monday at Oaks Park.
The fair will include all the fun of the theme park along with vendors and additional entertainment, like a bugs and reptile exhibit and a dog parade.
Gate admission and parking at the fair are both free.
Learn more at MultCoFair.org.
