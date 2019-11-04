On the Go with Joe at My Candy Fix

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Monday is National Candy Day, so it’s a perfect occasion to indulge your sweet tooth.
For anyone looking for treats, My Candy Fix is ready to welcome customers at both its Salem and Portland candy shops, which sell bulk candy options including gummies, hard candies, chocolates, fudge, cotton candy and giant make-it-yourself Pixy Stix.
For National Candy Day, customers who mention the day at My Candy Fix will get 10 percent off their purchase.
My Candy Fix is located at 831 Lancaster Drive Northeast Suite 31 in Salem and 0315 Southwest Montgomery Street Suite 130 in Portland.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.