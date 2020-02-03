On the Go with Joe at OMSI for Impossible Science

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Magical science is on stage at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry with a show of mind-boggling illusions.
“Impossible Science LIVE!” features Jason Latimer, a world champion of magic, who will stun audiences with how he can bend light, shape water and more feats that inspire curiosity.
Along with his tricks, Latimer will teach attendees about the math and science behind what they are seeing.
The show is running daily at OMSI’s Empirical Theater through March 1.
Learn more at OMSI.edu/calendar/impossible-science-live.
