PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A holiday tradition of culinary creativity has returned to the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry: a giant gingerbread village.
OMSI’s Gingerbread Adventures display is back for its fourth year through Jan. 2 and is included in the museum’s general admission ticket.
The edible art is the result of a challenge from OMSI to four pairs from local bakeries and architect firms: to whip up a house made of only gingerbread, frosting, candy and other treats.
This year, the Gingerbread Adventures are inspired by OMSI’s current featured exhibit: Exquisite Creatures.
OMSI guests can vote for their favorite house on site and the team with the most votes will win the 2019 People's Choice Award.
Learn more at OMSI.edu.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.