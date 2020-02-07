On the Go with Joe at One Motorcycle Show

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Tens of thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts will ride over to the Rose Quarter this weekend.
Veterans Memorial Coliseum is tricked out for the 11th annual One Motorcycle Show, which opens at 5 p.m. Friday and runs through Sunday.
The show is expected to be attended by 60,000 people over the three days.
Attendees will get to browse 200 customized motorcycles, including one with an attached coffee maker, along with displays by 50 artists and 80 vendors.
Saturday will be race day at the show with 15 individual competition categories across professional, amateur, female, veterans, and kids.
“We built the One Show as a bonfire stoked by motorcycles as art, sport, and culture. This leap to the Memorial Coliseum makes room for more attendees, which was needed, and the message now more than ever is ‘everyone is welcome,’” said Thor Drake, founder of the One Motorcycle Show. “The One Show is for riders, non-riders, moto-curious, and everyone in between -- young and old. It’s a celebration.”
Learn more at One Motorcycle Show’s Rose Quarter event page.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.