On the Go with Joe at Oregon Ag Fest

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Thousands of people will head to Salem this weekend to see the state’s agriculture firsthand.
Oregon Ag Fest, which happens every April, will be at the Oregon State Fairgrounds Saturday and Sunday.
The annual event aims to teach the public about the importance of Oregon’s farms, which provide food, wool and more. Agriculture is the state’s largest industry.
Activities at the family-friendly festival include a petting zoo and tractor rides.
Admission for children 12 and younger is free. Tickets for those who are older are $9 each.
Learn more at ORAgFest.com.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
