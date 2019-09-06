On the Go with Joe at Oregon Brews and BBQs

MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) – Beer and barbeque are two things that are great together, especially during the summer, and an event happening this weekend is all about that tasty combination.
Oregon Brews and BBQs kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday at 400 Northeast Baker Street in McMinnville.
The event is both family and pet friendly.
Under 18,000 square feet of tent space will be beer from more than two dozen breweries, as well as a duo of delicious barbecue vendors. Live entertainment is also on the event schedule.
Proceeds from Oregon Brews and BBQs will benefit two causes: St. James Catholic School and GhanaHope Foundation
Learn more at ORBrewsandBBQs.com.
