On the Go with Joe at Oregon International Air Show

MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) – Oregon’s largest aviation show is ready to take flight for a weekend of shows in the sky.
The Oregon International Air Show kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday at the McMinnville Municipal Airport, located at 4000 Southeast Cirrus Avenue.
The event is usually in Hillsboro, but the airport is under construction.
Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend this weekend to see flights, including the Royal Air Force Red Arrows from the United Kingdom.
Learn more at OregonAirShow.com.
