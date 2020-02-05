On the Go with Joe at Pacific Northwest Sportsmen’s Show

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A popular event for hunters, anglers and anyone else who loves the great outdoors has returned to the Expo Center.
From Wednesday to Sunday, the 45th annual Pacific Northwest Sportsmen’s Show will welcome thousands of attendees.
The show is the largest outdoors event of its kind west of the Mississippi and will have 350,000 square feet of display space filled with vendors galore and a huge tank of walleye.
Along with booths, there is a packed schedule of dozens of daily seminars.
