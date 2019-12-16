On the Go with Joe at PIR Winter Wonderland 2019

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The largest light show in the Northwest is going on now for the holiday season in north Portland.
Winter Wonderland at the Portland International Raceway is open until Jan. 4 and features millions of lights.
In its 27th year, the route is roughly two miles long. Spectators can enjoy the drive-through that features over 250 colorful holiday light displays and several fully animated scenes from the comfort of their own cars.
The annual holiday tradition also helps a good cause. All proceeds from Winter Wonderland will benefit The Portland Police Bureau’s Sunshine Division.
Learn more at WinterWonderlandPortland.com.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.