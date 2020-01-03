On the Go with Joe at Po’Shines

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A unique food event is bringing Southern soul and flavor to Portland this weekend.
Po’Shines Cafe De La Soul, located at 8139 North Denver Avenue, is hosting its annual Chitlin Festival Friday and Saturday.
Chitlins are made from pig intestines and are occasionally known as “the calamari of the ghetto.”
Po’Shines will be cooking up the unusual protein in many dishes for the festival including chitlin chili, chitlin mac and cheese, and fried chitlins.
The festival will be noon to 10 p.m. both days and will include performances by local musicians.
In addition to its restaurant, Po’Shines is also a catering business and operates a non-profit work force training program called Teach Me To Fish.
Learn more at poshines.com.
