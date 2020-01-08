On the Go with Joe at Portland Boat Show 2020

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Anyone who loves hitting the water can check out Oregon’s largest boat show this week.
The Portland Boat Show is back at the Portland Expo Center for five days, Wednesday through Sunday.
This is the boat show’s 60th year and will feature a huge selection of watercraft with more than 40 local boat dealers and over 100 brands of boats including fishing boats, runabouts, pontoon boats, ski boats, cruisers, outboard motors, wakeboard boats, yachts, inflatables, paddle boats, personal watercraft and more.
Among the boats at the Expo Center will be world’s largest display of welded aluminum boats.
Tickets are $10 per person but children 12 and younger get free admission.
Learn more at PDXBoatShow.com.
