On the Go with Joe at Portland Fall Home & Garden Show

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Looking to spruce up your home? An event happening at the Expo Center this weekend is sure to spark your home décor imagination.
The Portland Fall Home & Garden Show kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday.
Attendees can browse the vendors to see many home products such as furniture, accents, wall paper and paint colors and more. There will also be marketplaces with artisan and holiday items and plants and nursery items.
In addition to all the products on display, there will how-to seminars on the demonstration stage.
The event is family-friendly with a kid zone and children ages 12 and under can get in for free.
Learn more at HomeShowPDX.com.
