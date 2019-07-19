On the Go with Joe at Portland Highland Games

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – A local campus has been transformed into the Scottish Highlands for an annual event that celebrates the nation that introduced the world to plaid, Scotch and bagpipes.
The Portland Highland Games are back at Mt. Hood Community College, located at 26000 Southeast Stark Street in Gresham, for another year of competitions on Friday and Saturday.
The games will show off athletic feats of strength, with many events involving heavy objects being tossed as far as possible, as well as musical competitions.
In addition to the games, there will be entertainment, vendors and food.
Learn more at PHGA.org.
