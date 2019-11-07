On the Go with Joe at Portland Metro Dealers RV Show

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Anyone looking for a new recreational ride should head to the Portland Expo Center for an annual event that road trippers love.
From Thursday through Sunday, the Portland Metro RV Show is back for its 61st year to showcase all sorts of vehicles for those who like adventures on the road.
More than 500 vehicles will be on display, all from Oregon dealers.
Children who are 15 and under who attend with an adult can go to the event for free.
Learn more at PortlandMetroRV.com.
