On the Go with Joe at Portland Metro RV Dealers Spring Show

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Anyone looking to road trip in style should check out the Expo Center this week.
The Portland Metro RV Dealers Spring Show opened Wednesday and runs through Sunday.
The show, which is in its 62nd year, will have more than 500 vehicles on display, all from local dealers.
Recreational rides that will be on site range from trailers to RVs over $300,000.
Learn more at PortlandMetroRV.com.
