On the Go with Joe at Portland Mini Maker Faire

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A showcase of creativity in technology, crafting and more is happening this weekend.
The Portland Mini Maker Faire will be at OMSI on Saturday and Sunday.
The family-friendly event is about those who embrace do-it-yourself, commonly known as DIY, for making all sorts of things, like robots, jewelry and cosplay.
Makers who will be at the fair will range from artists to engineers, including The Blind Woodsman.
Learn more at Portland.MakerFair.com.
