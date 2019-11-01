On the Go with Joe at Portland SkiFever & Snowboard Show

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Friday is Nov. 1, which is the unofficial start of the winter sports season with an annual event for snow lovers at the Portland Expo Center.
Portland SkiFever & Snowboard Show is happening through Sunday and is for everyone who is ready for winter.
The event, the largest of its kind in Oregon, is expected to be attended by thousands of people.
The show will be packed with winter sports gear on sale, along with entertainment and a beer fest.
Learn more at PortlandSkiFever.com.
