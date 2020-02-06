On the Go with Joe at Portland Winter Light Festival 2020

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland has transformed into an outdoor art gallery that’s best seen in the dark.
From Thursday to Sunday, the Portland Winter Light Festival is back for its 5th year for free and family-friendly fun. Hours for the festival each night are 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
On both sides of the Willamette River, art installations and sculptures are on display for the festival and performances are also scheduled.
The seasonal art show will feature work by over 100 artists. This year’s theme is “Into the Dreamscape.”
Over the three nights, more than 200,000 people are expected to attend the festival.
Learn more at PDXWLF.com.
