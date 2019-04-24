On the Go with Joe at Pour Oregon

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A celebration of Oregon’s 19 wine regions is happening in one place this weekend.
Pour Oregon is taking place Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at World Trade Center, located at 26 Southwest Salmon Street, Portland.
Back for its 3rd year in downtown Portland, Pour Oregon will feature more than 50 small, artisanal winemakers from across the state.
Attendees can taste wine and buy food from the vendors, all while helping a good cause.
Ten dollars of each Pour Oregon ticket will be donated to Make-A-Wish Oregon.
Learn more at PourOregon.com.
