On the Go with Joe at RC Air Show

FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) – Miniature aircraft are gearing up to take the sky above Forest Grove this weekend.
The Oregon Miniature Aircraft Squadron is holding its 38th annual RC Air Show on Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.
The show will be held at the Flying Field, located at 46100 Northwest Strohmayer Road.
Hundreds of spectators are expected to attend to see demonstrators remotely control various aircraft, including drones, warbirds and a flying lawn mower.
Learn more at OMAS-RC.org.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.