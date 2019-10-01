On the Go with Joe at Rebel Fit Club

TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – A new gym is now the largest in the Pacific Northwest of its kind that caters to specific clients: people who have Parkinson’s disease.
Rebel Fit Club, located at 12084 Southwest Main Street, opened two months ago.
The 12,000-square-foot space was designed to be accessible to people with limited mobility issues.
The gym has a mission: to use exercise, such as boxing, to offset the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.
In addition to its signature boxing classes, Rebel Fit Club also has obstacle courses, dancing and drumming, training, massage and more.
Learn more at RebelFitClub.com.
