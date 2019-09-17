On the Go with Joe at ReBuilding Center

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A location operation is all about making an impact in the community while lessening its environmental impact.
The ReBuilding Center, located at 3625 North Mississippi Avenue, has a mission to “make a material difference” by welcoming people who want to work with their hands and/or use its equipment in an empowering environment.
The nonprofit, founded in 1997, has salvaged building materials for purchase, classes for the public to learn DIY skills and waste pickup services.
Through its efforts, the ReBuilding Center diverts over 1,800 tons of materials from ending up in a landfill each year.
Learn more at ReBuildingCenter.org.
