On the Go with Joe at Rose Cup Races

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – This weekend, engines will be revving as drivers hit the track at the Portland International Raceway for an annual series of races.
The Rose Cup Races are back for their 59th year, happening Friday to Sunday.
The races will include a variety of vehicles, including ones that can speed up to 150 mph.
The event will showcase local amateur racers and is family-friendly for those who are interested in being spectators.
Learn more at RoseCup.com.
