On the Go with Joe at Rose Festival CityFair

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland waterfront is ready to welcome guests to the kick-off event of the annual Rose Festival.
CityFair starts at 5p.m. Friday and will run three weekends, and each weekend has its own theme. For opening weekend, the theme is “Superheroes and Video Games.”
The fair includes carnival rides, live entertainment and food and other vendors.
The Rose Festival Fireworks will light up at sky Friday night at 9:50 p.m.
Learn more about CityFair at RoseFestival.org.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
