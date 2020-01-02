On the Go with Joe at 9Round Fitness

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A new year means resolutions and for many people that means making fitness goals. Anyone interested in packing a punch in 2020 should check out a workout space in Beaverton.
9Round Fitness, located at 4105 Southwest 117th Avenue Suite D, specializes in kickboxing-based circuit training.
Those looking to get a good workout in a short amount of time and on their own schedule will like what 9Round offers.
There are no set classes, instead a new circuit starts every three minutes to join. Circuits last 30 minutes and combine cardio and resistance training.
Also, trainers are always on the floor to assist.
Learn more at 9Round.com/Fitness/Beaverton-OR-x3207.
