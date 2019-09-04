On the Go with Joe at 1927 S’mores

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – S’mores are known as a campfire treat, but now there’s a local place where artisan versions are torched and served to customers.
1927 S’mores made a name for itself in Portland as a vendor cart and bar at events around town over the past few years.
As of Saturday, it has a new “cabin in the city” – its brick and mortar “s’morefront” in the Pearl District, located at 1126 Southwest Alder Street, which is open every day.
James and Elise Kelly are the minds behind 1927 S’mores and its handcrafted ingredients, including the crackers, marshmallows and toppings.
An array of s’mores combinations is available, such as the caramel mocha, berry cheesecake and Portland Porter. Customers can also opt to create their own s’mores.
Learn more at 1927Smores.com.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.