On the Go with Joe at Safeway Providence Festival of Trees

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Convention Center has been transformed into a festive forest for a holiday season event.
The Safeway Providence Festival of Trees is back for its 37th year and is open to the public Friday and Saturday. Between the two days, 20,000 guests are expected to attend the festival.
More than 100 trees, mini-trees and holiday displays are at the convention center, including display inspired by "Batman” and “Mary Poppins.” The displays were decorated by local businesses, designers, florists and volunteers.
Proceeds from the festival will benefit Providence Children’s Health.
Since the festival began in 1983, it has raised more than $18 million.
Learn more about the event on its webpage.
