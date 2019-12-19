On the Go with Joe at Salt & Straw

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A popular Portland-based ice cream company is in the holiday spirit, but there’s something extra special for this year: they have a Hollywood superstar helping them spread sweet seasonal cheer.
Salt & Straw announced earlier this week that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is their newest investor.
Along with becoming a partial owner of Salt & Straw, Johnson also collaborated with the company to create two new flavors in time for the holidays.
“The Rock'n Around the Christmas Tree” has “gooey brownies made extra indulgent with buttery frosting. Pacific Northwest spruce ice cream gets decorated with raspberry jam and glacé cherries, just like you’d find in fruitcake.”
“I Saw Mommy Kissing Dwanta Claus” is an upgrade of “the classic kiss cookie with peanut butter chocolate chip cookie dough and a milk chocolate caramel fudge swirl. Then we brought the naughty with rich whiskey ice cream.”
There’s an additional treat to the new flavors – a portion of proceeds of the sales will go to Make-A-Wish.
Johnson’s holiday flavors have already sold out, but more collaborations are in the works.
Also, Salt & Straw is still scooping and selling their line-up of December ice creams.
Check out the Portland menu at SaltandStraw.com.
