PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Delicious tastes from land and sea have some together for an annual event at the Oregon Convention Center this weekend.
The Portland Seafood & Wine Festival is back for its 15th year for Friday and Saturday.
The festival features more than 200 exhibitors, including over 60 wineries, across 90,000 square feet. Samples of seafood and sips of wine, as well as beer, cider and spirits, will be available to attendees.
Additionally, there will be fun for younger guests. The event is open to all ages and will have family-friendly activities like face painters and balloon artists.
Not only does the festival have good seafood and wine, it also supports a good cause: the National MS Society, Oregon Chapter.
Learn more at PDXSeafoodandWineFestival.com.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.