On the Go with Joe at SeaSweets

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A raw taste of Hawaii has come to Beaverton for customers to build-their-own seafood dish.
The second location of SeaSweets recently opened at 14643 Southwest Millikan Way and is serving up poke your way.
Customers can come in and pick their base, like rice, then their marinated poke, like tuna, and finally add sides and toppings.
The result is a Hawaiian delicacy right in a bowl.
Learn more and check out the menu at SeaSweetsPoke.com.
